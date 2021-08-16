Hamas escalates fight along the border

The Palestine Al Yawm news website, which is affiliated with the Islamic Jihad, reported on Sunday that Palestinian terrorist groups have informed the mediators and Israel that they have an additional day to lift the siege on the Gaza Strip.

Senior officials told the website that the Palestinian “resistance organizations” are preparing to hold a "mass march" along the border with Israel next week to send a message of protest about the continued “Judaization” of Jerusalem and the prevention of the reconstruction of the Strip.

Since March 2018, the mass "return marches" along the border have been characterized by violent riots, attacks on IDF soldiers, acts of sabotage of the security fence and attempts to break into Israeli territory.

According to the report, the Palestinian resistance organizations have decided not to respond to proposals submitted to them by the mediators, which do not include an Israeli agreement on lifting the siege and the beginning of the immediate reconstruction of the Gaza Strip.

According to Palestinian Arab sources, the escalation of the fight against Israel is expected in the coming hours in accordance with the decisions made by the resistance organizations last week, and they will include, among other things, launching incendiary balloons at Israel and harassment operations along the border.

On Monday, another meeting of the organizations to discuss further escalation measures is expected.