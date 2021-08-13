PM Bennett: Vaccinate on Shabbat & at night, it's a matter of saving of lives

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke this afternoon with the CEOs of Clalit Health Services (Eli Cohen), Leumit Health Care Services (Haim Fernandes), Meuhedet Health Services (Sigal Regev Rosenberg) and Maccabi Healthcare Services (Sigal Dadon).

The Prime Minister directed them to continue the campaign to administer the third dose of the vaccine to the older population over Shabbat as well as at night.

Bennett emphasized that as this is a matter of saving of lives, with the goal of safeguarding public health, vaccination efforts must continue around the clock, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

He also sought to convey, on behalf of the citizens of Israel, appreciation and high esteem for the medical teams that are working around the clock for the public's health.

Bennett has asked the HMO CEOs to double the pace of inoculations next week by reinforcing the vaccine campaign with IDF medics, a measure that Defense Minister Benny Gantz is in accordance with.