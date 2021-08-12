Larry Elder: Gavin Newsom is in 'serious trouble and he knows it'
GOP California gubernatorial candidate discusses education, homelessness and the chances Newsom will be recalled.
Tags: California Trending
San Diego, California
iStock
|
MainAll NewsUS & CanadaLarry Elder: Gavin Newsom is in 'serious trouble and he knows it'
Larry Elder: Gavin Newsom is in 'serious trouble and he knows it'
GOP California gubernatorial candidate discusses education, homelessness and the chances Newsom will be recalled.
Tags: California Trending
San Diego, California
iStock
top