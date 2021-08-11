Gantz approves 1,000 PA units in Area C

Defense Minister Benny Gantz approved for the PA the construction of a thousand housing units in Area C.

According to the report on the Ynet website, construction will be in five villages: Maatzra near Bethlehem, Bir al-Basha near Jenin, al-Mascupa near Nokdim, Khirbet Abba near Jenin and Khirbet Zakaria near Gush Etzion.

The organization Ad Kan recently unveiled the plans and actions of the Palestinian Authority to take over Area C in Judea and Samaria.

During the formation of the government, it was reported that Yamina and New Hope demanded in the coalition negotiations to establish an administration that would handle the Palestinian takeover of Area C in Judea and Samaria, but Benny Gantz insisted that the administration be under his responsibility under the Ministry of Defense.

At that point, Ad Kan stressed to Bennett: "Giving up Area C in Judea and Samaria will lead to the loss of the cradle of the historic homeland of the people of Israel, and will return the State of Israel to the 'Auschwitz borders' on the eve of the Six Day War, and we are sure it is in your hands to prevent this."