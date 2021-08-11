Rabbi Yehoshua Tzuckerman laid to rest

Rabbi Yehoshua Tzuckerman, one of the senior rabbis of religious Zionism and one of the leaders of the Har Hamor Yeshiva, is being laid to rest in Jerusalem.

His funeral procession departed from Har Hamor Yeshiva in Har Homa, to the Prophets' section of the Mount of Olives cemetery, where he will be buried.

Rabbi Tzuckerman passed away exactly on the anniversary of the death of Rabbi Abraham Yitzchak Hakohen Kook, on the 3rd of Elul.

The prime minister, Naftali Bennett, paid tribute to the rabbi and called him "a great scholar, who has raised generations of students all over the country." He noted that "the rabbi worked for the people of Israel out of a deep mission, to bring the Torah to all corners of the country. My condolences to his large family and his many disciples."

Opposition leader MK Benjamin Netanyahu praised him: "I heard with sadness about the passing of Rabbi Yehoshua Tzuckerman, one of the most important and influential rabbis in religious Zionism. Rabbi Tzuckerman immigrated to Israel, established the 'El Ami' movement, founded yeshivot and midrashot, and raised thousands of students."





