Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and CIA chief Burns discuss Iran, regional cooperation

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns in Tel Aviv Wednesday morning.

The two discussed tightening intelligence and security cooperation between Israel and the United States, the latest events in the Middle East - with a focus on Iran, and possible expansion of regional partnerships.

The meeting was attended by head of the Mossad, David "Dadi" Barnea, national security adviser and head of Israel’s National Security Council, Dr. Eyal Hulata, military secretary to the prime minister, Brig.-Gen. Avi Gil, and Bennett's foreign policy adviser, Shimrit Meir.

In a separate meeting, Barnea sat down with Burns to discuss Iranian nuclear aspirations and other regional challenges in which the CIA and Mossad are planning mutual action.