Travelers returning to Israel from the US now required to quarantine

Starting Wednesday morning, Israeli travelers returning home from the US will be required to remain in isolation at home, after the US was added to Israel’s travel warning list.

All travelers entering Israel from the US as of Wednesday, regardless of age or vaccination status or prior infection, will now be obligated to self-quarantine for one week.

Seventeen other countries were also added to the updated list of countries on the travel warning list Wednesday, requiring Israelis returning from any country on the list to remain in one-week isolation. The countries added to the list Wednesday include Ukraine, Italy, Iceland, Estonia, Botswana, Bulgaria, Germany, the Netherlands, Tanzania, Greece, Malawi, Egypt, the Czech Republic, France, Cuba, Rwanda, or Tunisia.

Travel remains restricted to the following countries: UAE, Guatemala, Honduras, Zimbabwe, Mongolia, Myanmar, Namibia, Fiji, Colombia, and Cambodia.

Earlier this week, Israel’s Health Ministry presented a new model for determining flight advisory statuses, greatly expanding the number of countries on the high-risk or moderate risk lists. Travelers returning from moderate risk countries require one day in isolation if vaccinated, seven days if not.

The new system is set to go into effect next Monday.