Oren Zarif: Your Subconscious Can Heal the Body

The subconscious can heal the body, like a mind-body-spirit connection. I know that sounds metaphysical and completely crazy at first. It isn't. It is actually a scientific fact that the human brain, as well as all the organs and systems of the body are connected. The subconscious is just one component of the "whole" body; however, it is active and needs our help to be healed.

The reason the subconscious is so powerful is because it is connected to all of our other minds and consciousness at the same time. This means that any negative or damaging thoughts we have can also affect our body. Even if those thoughts originate from another part of our mind or consciousness, they will still have an effect on our subconscious. If the thoughts and images have a negative impact on our body, then healing can be difficult.

The good news is that those negative thoughts, though they are stored in the subconscious, can be reversed. This is done by exposing the subconscious to positive messages and imagery. Those with high self-esteem tend to think positively, while those who have low self-esteem tend to think negatively. The reverse is also true.

It is essential to change this pattern. You can start your own healing process by consciously introducing positive affirmations into your subconscious every day. Positive affirmations replace negative thoughts with positive ones, sending a clear message from the conscious mind to the subconscious. This message will penetrate the subconscious quickly and effectively. It will help to bring harmony to the mind and body.

To better understand how the subconscious can heal the body, you need to understand the concept of Reiki. Reiki is an ancient Japanese form of healing. It uses light from an energy source to transfer positive energy to the body. This transfer of positive energy changes the state of the individual and therefore the physical being.

When the body becomes healthier, the mind becomes healthier too. This is because when the body is healthy, it experiences less stress, improves its immune system and is able to heal itself better. This healing process is also a natural defense against depression. Depression causes the subconscious to produce chemicals that cause illness and ill health. By sending positive thoughts into the subconscious, the immune system can become stronger and the mind can be at peace.

So how can you apply this concept to physical health? There are many things you can do to cultivate positive thought and emotion into your subconscious. Try to identify what gives you positive thoughts and focus on that whenever possible. For example, if you feel happy, try to think happy. Conversely, if you feel sad, try to think sad. By doing this on a regular basis, your mind will be constantly filled with positive thoughts that can cure your disease.

As you can see, the mind and body work hand in hand. They work hand in hand even in health and wellness. If you want your body to remain healthy and strong, you must let go of old beliefs and develop new positive ones. Using the power of the subconscious can heal the body.

One of the most powerful things the subconscious mind can do is increase your immune system. When your immune system is strong, you're able to fight off illnesses that come at you on a regular basis. This leads to longer life. It also leads to a higher quality of sleep, which in turn leads to better overall health. The subconscious can heal the body by increasing your resistance to disease.

Just think about it for a moment. The power of the mind is incredible. Not only do positive thoughts carry the capability to heal the body, but they carry the potential to transform your personality as well. You can change your thoughts from negative to positive and vice versa. With positive thoughts, comes positive emotions which lead to a greater quality of life.

I've talked about the power of the subconscious in other articles but the important thing to keep in mind is that all healing takes place inside your mind. The subconscious is like a ship in the ocean. It's the one factor that links all other factors together and determines how you will act and react when the situation occurs. So, be careful with what you focus your mind on. Just because something doesn't feel good now doesn't mean it will get better tomorrow.