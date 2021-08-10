

'Desert Eagle' international air force exercise concludes Israeli, US aircrews practice various operational scenarios, including joint exercises against ground, aerial, and combined threats. Arutz Sheva Staff ,

IDF Spokesperson Exercise Today, Tuesday, August 10, marks the end of a first of its kind aerial exercise between the Israeli Air Force (IAF) and U.S. Air Force Central Command (AFCENT). The “Desert Eagle” exercise was held at the “Uvda” Air Force base.



The exercise was led by the IAF's 133rd (“Knights of the Twin Tail”) Squadron, which operates "Baz" (F-15) fighter jets, alongside F-15s from the U.S. Air Force’s 494th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron under AFCENT. The forces deployed to “Uvda” AFB, where they took off for the exercise. The 115th (“Flying Dragon”) Squadron, which operates F-16 fighter jets, simulated enemy forces throughout the exercise.



The aircrews practiced various operational scenarios in the air, including joint exercises against ground, aerial, and combined threats while striking designated targets.



The IDF said "This historic cooperation between the IAF and AFCENT is another example of the long-standing alliance and strategic cooperation between Israel and the United States."



