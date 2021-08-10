

Gantz: The crisis in Lebanon is devastating “Israel will not stand by while Iran advances its nuclear program," Gantz says after touring northern command. Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Ariel Hermoni, IMoD DM Gantz in the north Today, Tuesday, Minister of Defense, Benny Gantz toured the northern command together with the IDF’s Deputy Chief of the General Staff, Gen. Herzi Halevy, Head of the Northern Command, Maj. Gen. Amir Baram, Head of Division 91, Brig. Gen. Shlomi Binder, and additional senior officials. During the visit, the Minister conducted a situation assessment with the senior commanders and was then briefed in the northern Shlomi council.



Defense Minister, Benny Gantz said afterward: “I have just completed a tour of our northern border together with the Deputy Chief of the General Staff and Head of the IDF’s Northern Command. The crisis in Lebanon is devastating. The State of Israel calls on the international community to aid Lebanon. We are also willing to provide assistance, however we will not enable the tragedy in Lebanon to cross the border into Israel. We are well aware of Hezbollah’s attempts to exploit the situation at the expense of the safety and livelihoods of Lebanese citizens – under the direct influence of Iran.”



Minister Gantz continued: “Just as we saw in the maritime attack, which claimed the lives of two foreign nationals, Iran is the greatest threat to global and regional peace. Israel will not stand by while Iran advances its nuclear program. We call on the international community to take action and stop Iranian aggression. This is the time for joint action.”



“At the same time, we will continue to defend ourselves against the Iranian attempt to become an existential threat to the State of Israel and to transfer advanced munitions to its proxies on our borders. We will operate in the time and place and via the means that we will determine.”



