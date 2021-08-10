Visitors from US to avoid COVID testing upon arrival to Israel?
El Al announces new program allowing passengers from NY to Israel to benefit from expedited arrival procedures.
Tags: El Al Coronavirus
Airplanes
Pexels
|
MainAll NewsILTV ISRAEL DAILYVisitors from US to avoid COVID testing upon arrival to Israel?
Visitors from US to avoid COVID testing upon arrival to Israel?
El Al announces new program allowing passengers from NY to Israel to benefit from expedited arrival procedures.
Tags: El Al Coronavirus
Airplanes
Pexels
top