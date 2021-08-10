Video: Reuters
Watch: China sentences Canadian man to death on drug charges
The verdict comes as the U.S. is pushing for the extradition of a Chinese official for skirting sanctions on Iran.
Prison China
iStock
|
MainAll NewsUS & CanadaWatch: China sentences Canadian man to death on drug charges
Watch: China sentences Canadian man to death on drug charges
The verdict comes as the U.S. is pushing for the extradition of a Chinese official for skirting sanctions on Iran.
Prison China
iStock
Video: Reuters
top