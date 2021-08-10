Historic Iranian delegation on relations with Israel: ‘We are not enemies’

(JNS) Filmed on location in Jerusalem, Ellie Cohanim joined former Iranian political prisoner Ahmad Batebi and Iranian dissident Ben Tabatabai as part of a delegation of Iranian Muslim dissidents traveling to Israel to express the Iranian people’s solidarity with the Jewish state.

In this heartwrenching conversation, Ahmad Batebi shares his harrowing experience of undergoing torture and solitary confinement at the hands of the Islamic regime. They also discuss Iran prior to the 1979 Islamic Revolution, and their joint spiration for a Cyrus Accords peace deal between a free Iran and Israel.