How One Cultural Norm Ices Out The Poor From Marrying

It was a cold and rainy winter day as the Tauber kids stood by the window and watched their father drive away. Little did they know, their father would never return to that apartment. After 15 years of marriage, the Taubers went through an extremely painful divorce.

Mother Bracha Tauber, however, was determined to still give her kids the best life she could. She raised her kids completely on her own, and continues to work 12 hour days. She arrives at the office before the sun has fully risen, and leaves when it is once again dark. She’ll do whatever she can do to give her children what they need - even if that means napping at her desk during her lunch break.

A recent development, however, has shown Bracha that even her greatest efforts may not be good enough: Her son Yechiel is engaged. Despite growing up without a father, Yechiel has blossomed into a lovely young man. He learns diligently in yeshiva, and is now getting married as well.

In order to secure the match, the family must provide an apartment. Within the Tauber’s community this is the absolute norm. Without this steep fee, her son will never get married. Affording an apartment, or a simple wedding, or any of the expenses involved, however, is an impossibility. Even with her 12-hour work days, Bracha barely makes it to the end of the month.

If Yechiel Tauber’s engagement is called off, it will be a huge devastation to the family. Firstly because it will be the most recent form of pain and humiliation they have experienced in a long line of them. Secondly because it means that none of the children in the family will be able to get a match, unless something huge changes.

A hachnasat kallah fund has been started to help Yechiel Tauber and his kallah get married with dignity. Though the Tauber kids have grown up without a father, donors can join together to make sure the couple know they do have a family: The Jewish People.