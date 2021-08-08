Watch: Israeli health minister undergoes new rapid Covid test

At the request of the Ministry of Health, this morning (Sunday), Magen David Adom opened 120 stands for rapid COVID-19 testing with the purpose of detecting Corona carriers nationwide. The rapid tests are intended for those who are required to present a "Green Pass" and have yet to be vaccinated or recovered from the virus. The tests are capable of providing results within a quarter of an hour and will be updated in the Green Pass systems of the Ministry of Health and local HMOs. The Minister of Health, MK Nitzan Horowitz, arrived this morning to the test stand of the Magen David Adom station in Jerusalem to take a closer look and be tested first.

Those required to undergo rapid COVID testing will coordinate a digital appointment by either calling *3101, leaving an automatic voicemail or via a text message link, and will arrive for the test at one of the Magen David Adom rapid test centers around the country. The cost of these exams is NIS 52, with test results transferred to the Ministry of Health, individuals' HMO registries and the person himself via text message, and will allow eligibility for a Green Pass for 24 hours in order to participate in public events in accordance with the national requirements that are updated from time to time, according to the Ministry of Health guidelines. If the test returns a positive result, the person will be required, according to the Ministry of Health guidelines, to self-quarantine and also perform a PCR test through their HMO or at one of the test-and-drive complexes.

"I arrived here at the MDA station to undergo the first rapid examination. For a year and a half of Corona we have been talking about rapid tests that will allow us to live with the virus and here it is happening, starting this morning. As you can see, this is a simple, very effective procedure and starting today everyone will be able to go to MDA stations and to other centers, get tested and receive a positive or negative reply within a quarter of an hour. The Corona isn't going anywhere soon. A lockdown is a very difficult step which will negatively effect the economy and society as a whole, so I do not accept the arguments that an immediate decision should be made regarding this matter. A lockdown is the last resort and as long as there is a chance to avoid it, we will do everything in our power to do so," said the Minister of Health.

"The rapid tests will allow the citizens of the State of Israel to return to a regular way of life while taking on the pandemic. These tests are performed at a very high level by skilled professionals trained especially with this in mind. We are prepared and ready to perform any task, and see it as our mission and national challenge. I thank the Minister of Health and the Ministry for the trust given to Magen David Adom," said MDA Director General, Eli Bin.