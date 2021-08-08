IDF: Only vaccinated and recovered eligible for reserves

The IDF has issued updated Corona guidelines, according to which only vaccinated and recovering people will be allowed to be called up for reserves for operational and training activities.

"Reservists are required to present the green badge on the day of reception," the statement said.

Journalist Tal Lev-Ram from Walla states that in accordance with the new regulations, a reservist of any age for whom a week since receiving the second vaccine dose has not passed will only be called up with the approval of a commander of the rank of brigadier general.

Likewise, reservists will only be called up at this stage for operational purposes, with the exception of approved exercises.