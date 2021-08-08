Extended green badge system takes effect

In accordance with the decisions of the Corona Cabinet, the green badge has been expanded starting this morning, Sunday, and will be implemented in all recreation centers.

The green badge will apply in halls and event centers, conferences, cultural and sports events, restaurants and cafes, cinemas, hotels, gyms and studios and also in synagogues of over 50 people.

These places will allow entry for the vaccinated and recovering or through a negative corona test. At this stage, the green badge will continue to apply only to those aged 12 and over, and starting on Friday, August 20, the green badge will apply for all ages.

A person who has not been vaccinated will be allowed to enter green complexes only by presenting a quick check performed 24 hours before the date of entry.