Mike Herzog will be new Israeli ambassador to Washington

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, today (Friday, 6 August 2021), announces the appointment of Brig.-Gen. (res.) Michael (Mike) Herzog as Israeli Ambassador to the US. With the agreement of Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, Herzog will also serve in the position during Minister Lapid's tenure as prime minister.

Herzog (69) holds a bachelor's degree from Hebrew University, a master's degree from Haifa University and is a graduate of the National Defense College. In recent years, he has served as an international fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policyand a senior fellow at the Jewish People Policy Institute.

During his 40 years of IDF service, Herzog served in a series of senior positions including head of Strategic Planning at the Planning Directorate and military secretary and chief-of-staff to the defense minister under four defense ministers.

Herzog has taken an active part in many diplomatic negotiations under five prime ministers and served as a diplomatic envoy for the prime minister from 2009-2014.

In light of his rich experience, over many years, in the security and diplomatic arenas, and his deep familiarity with the strategic issues facing the State of Israel, especially the Iranian nuclear issue, Prime Minister Bennett has decided to appoint him as Ambassador to the US.

Prime Minister Bennett congratulated Herzog on being chosen and wished him great success at his position given the significant challenges in the diplomatic arena.

The appointment of Brig.-Gen. (res.) Herzog will be submitted for Cabinet approval forthwith.

"Congratulations to Mike Herzog who will serve as Israel’s next Ambassador to the United States", FM Lapod wrote. "He’s exactly the right person to serve in this strategically important role. I look forward to working with him to further strengthen and deepen the Israel-US relationship".