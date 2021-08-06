A nation committing suicide: Sweden

At the end of May, a crowd of around a hundred young people from African or Middle Eastern minorities began fighting in a square in Hjallbo, a suburb of Gothenburg, Sweden's second largest city.

A man in a grocery store was shot in the back of the head.

Then a policeman in Biskopsgarden, another suburb of the city, was killed.

A few days later a man was murdered in a barber shop in Frolunda, another suburb.

To add to this litany of recent violence, two young children were lucky enough to survive last week after being caught in the crossfire of another gang shooting, this time in Visattra, on the outskirts of Stockholm, the capital.

Thus opens a dramatic account in the weekly The Economist on Sweden. According to a recent report by the National Crime Prevention Council, Sweden has recorded the highest death rate from shootings in Europe in the past 15 years. Analyzing data on 22 European countries provided by Eurostat and the World Health Organization, council researcher Klara Hradilova-Selin calculated that Sweden ranks first. Most of the victims are men between 20 and 29 years old.

“The murder rate per firearm in Sweden is two and a half times the European average”.

One of the once most modern, inclusive and welcoming countries in Europe is collapsing due to state multiculturalism and mass immigration. “In Hjallbo, 70 percent of the residents were born abroad. Some analysts blame the drop in the number of policemen on duty on the streets of Sweden's darkest suburbs, despite a higher overall number of policemen. In 1980, the Gothenburg police solved 80 percent of all murders. Today the figure is a measly 20 percent ”.

All this due to a radical demographic revolution underway and blessed by the state. "The Riksdag unanimously decided in 1975 that Sweden is a multicultural country," writes Kyösti Tarvainen, a professor at Aalto University in Helsinki, n the Swedish newspaper Folkbladet. “At that time, more than 40 percent of the immigrants were my compatriots, Finns. The situation has changed: in 2019, 88 percent of immigrants were non-Western and 52 percent Muslim. Therefore, there has been a huge cultural shift in the immigrant population, as its largest group went from being Finnish to being Muslim. Ethnic Swedes will be a minority in 2065 with unchanged immigration ”.

Sweden has gone from being a low-crime country to having murder rates significantly above the Western European average, Swedish journalist Paulina Neuding wrote in Politico. “Social unrest, burnt cars, attacks on rescuers and riots are a recurring phenomenon. The shootings in the country have become so common that they no longer make headlines. News about the attacks are quickly replaced with headlines about sporting events and celebrities, readers have become desensitized to violence. "

On Unherd, the Somali-born essayist Ayaan Hirsi Ali has already recounted how Sweden has become “the European capital of rape”.

Meanwhile, as the country imploded, Foreign Minister Ann Linde published the photo of the Armed Forces with the flag. Not the national one, but the rainbow.

While Imam Basem Mahmoud, who has a history of hatred against Jews and others whom he considers "infidels" and who preaches in the al-Sahaba mosque in Rosengård, tells the Expressen newspaper which said that the Swedish flag should not be honored: "Whoever carries the cross is a heretic".

In 2050, up to 30 percent of Sweden could be Islamic, according to a report by the American Pew Forum.

And then its flag will be black.

Giulio Meotti is an Italian journalist with Il Foglio and writes a twice-weekly column for Arutz Sheva. He is the author, in English, of the book "A New Shoah", that researched the personal stories of Israel's terror victims, published by Encounter and of "J'Accuse: the Vatican Against Israel" published by Mantua Books, in addition to books in Italian. His writing has appeared in publications, such as the Wall Street Journal, Gatestone, Frontpage and Commentary