Government reveals rules for holiday prayers in synagogues

The Israeli government has drafted a tentative set of rules for the operation of synagogues during the upcoming holiday season, as the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise.

Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahane (Yamina), who has been tasked with drawing up the holiday prayer plan, will present the final version of the plan to the Health Ministry Wednesday.

The government has called for synagogues to be treated in the same manner as entertainment venues, with no more stringent or lenient rules applied to worshippers, including during the upcoming holiday season.

Under the plan now being drafted, synagogues will operate strictly under the ‘green pass’ system, limiting entry to worshippers with valid vaccine certificates, proof of recovery from COVID, or recent negative COVID tests.

Masks will be required throughout prayer services, and each synagogue will be required to appoint someone to ensure that the COVID restrictions are adhered to.

The Religious Affairs Ministry is also considering requiring worshippers to sign up ahead of time in order to attend prayer services. In addition, the ministry is considering allowing mass prayer services outdoors – also under the requirements of the green pass system.

The plan would also ensure worshippers access to synagogues for holiday prayers even if a nationwide lockdown is imposed for the holidays.