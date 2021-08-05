WH climate czar John Kerry blasted for family's frequent private jet travel

White House climate change envoy John Kerry is being labelled a hypocrite by critics after it was revealed that his family has gone on more than a dozen flights on their private jet in 2021.

The data obtained from Flight Aware, an aviation company specialized in flight data, showed that the private jet owned by Kerry’s family took 16 flights since the beginning of the year, raising questions about his family’s carbon footprint, reported Fox News.

Kerry’s job as Biden’s climate czar is to spearhead the effort to fight climate change by lowering carbon emissions.

Many of the flights reportedly took place inside Massachusetts, including stops at Martha’s Vineyard and Boston International Airport. Two or more of the flights were between Massachusetts and New Jersey. It’s unclear who was on the flights. Kerry was on an international trip when an April flight took place from Boston to Idaho. There were also several trips to California, reported the Daily Mail.

Several months ago, footage came to light showing Kerry defending the fact that he took a private jet to receive an environmental award in Iceland in 2019.

He described flying in a private plane as "the only choice for somebody like me who is traveling the world to win this battle."

"Secretary Kerry travels commercially or via military air in his role as Special Presidential Envoy for Climate,” a State Department spokesperson for Kerry told Fox News.

Private jets are significantly worse for the environment compared to commercial planes, emitting up to 20 times more carbon, reported Bloomberg.

Kerry has in the past stated that he offsets the emissions from his plane – valued in his latest financial disclosure at over $1million – although he did not specify how.

The flight logs for 2021 show that Kerry’s jet was in the air for over 20 hours in 2021, emitting around 116 metric tons of carbon, according to Fox News.