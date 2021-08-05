Fire erupts in two Jerusalem locations

Seven emergency teams are working to put out a forest fire in the Kiryat Yovel neighborhood of the capital that has reached the first line of residential houses. Locals have been told to evacuate until the flames are put out.

Firefighting planes making their way to the scene were not able to take part in the mission due to the dangerous topography of the area.

Another brushfire broke out within the last hour at the entrance to the city that has burned down several dunams of forest. Five fire teams are operating at the site.

Fire-fighting teams have succeeded in taking control of a majority of the blazes and are now trying to gain full control over the situation.