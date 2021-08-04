Spurred by anti-Semitism, 130 immigrants arrive in Israel from France

130 new olim (immigrants) arrived in Israel from France this evening on an aliyah flight funded by the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews. More than half of them are children.

While the olim cited many reasons for wanting to come to Israel, safety was a common theme – especially as anti-Semitism in France is on the rise. Celine, a 40-year-old mother of three, said, “We simply want to live openly as Jews. I dream of the moment when our son will be able to walk outside with his yarmulke on and be able to feel safe.”

Dov, 21, is about to realize his aliyah dream after living in Israel for two years during his youth. He leaves behind his parents in order to live in the Holy Land. “My parents could not leave their jobs,” he said, “but I always wanted to fulfill the Zionist dream.”

Yael Eckstein, President and CEO of The Fellowship, said, “We are proud that we’ve been able to continue to bring olim to Israel, despite the ongoing challenges of the coronavirus crisis. The fact that they still long to come to Israel despite those challenges shows their commitment. It is the embodiment of Zionism. In cooperation with the Minister of Aliyah and the Ministry she heads, The Fellowship will ensure that olim have all the tools they need to become full, productive members of Israeli society."

Pnina Tamano Shata, Israel’s Minister of Aliyah and Integration, said "I am blessing the arrival of 130 olim that landed in Israel from France today and are starting their new lives here in Israel. The Ministry of Aliyah and Integration will accompany them in the upcoming years in order to allow them a smooth and quick integration.”