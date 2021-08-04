WHO calls to halt COVID 'boosters' at least until end of September

The chairman of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has called on the countries of the world not to administer COVID "booster" shots to their citizens at least until the end of September.

This is so as to ensure that at least 10% of the population of every country in the world has received the shot before the third shot is given.

"I understand the concern of all governments to protect their people from the Delta variant. But we cannot accept countries that have already used most of the global supply of vaccines using even more of it," Tedros said.