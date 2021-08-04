Firefighter collapses and dies while putting out fire

Sergeant Timor Kablan, a 36-year-old firefighter at the Galil Golan station who was called to put out a brush fire today, Wednesday, collapsed - and died shortly afterwards.

He was rushed to Ziv Medical Center in Tzfat after collapsing at the scene - and his death was determined after unsuccessful resuscitation operations.

The cause of its collapse is not yet clear. It is being investigated whether it occurred as a result of smoke inhalation.

Sergeant Timor Kablan leaves behind parents, a wife and three children.