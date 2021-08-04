Yeshiva student seriously wounded in Ashdod stabbing

A haredi teen was seriously wounded in a stabbing incident Tuesday night.

The incident occurred in a public park in the coastal city of Ashdod, police said, apparently during a fight over facilities at the park.

Two groups argued over the use of the equipment, when suddenly the confrontation escalated and a member of one of the two groups drew a knife and stabbed the victim.

Yehuda Shaysh, an emergency first responder for United Hatzalah who was among those dispatched to the scene reported: “Passersby said the victim was stabbed during a fight at a playground. I provided him with emergency first aid at the scene, and afterwards he was evacuated to Assuta Medical Center in serious condition.”

A police spokesperson said an investigation into the incident had been opened, and that two suspects, both in their 30s, had been arrested.