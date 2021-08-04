Jewish Man Is Slowly Starving To Death

It’s a sight that most know well: Newly married couples happily gain weight during the first few years of marriage, happy to be enjoying seudas, holidays, and dinners out together with their new family. Those who know Moshe Taretzky, however, see he appears to be getting skinnier. 30-year-old Moshe is suffering from a rare disease of the esophagus which makes it difficult for him to eat.

This has been a challenge for some time but in the past year it has become unbearable. The young man is now only able to ‘eat’ through a feeding tube. He has been reduced to an emaciated skeleton, slowly starving to death.

When the Taretzkys’ youngest son was born two months ago, Moshe was not even able to attend the bris. He was in the hospital fighting for his life.

Rav Yechiel Bamberger, chief rabbi of the Haifa community, has written an appeal to the public on behalf of the Taretzkys: Doctors want Moshe to have a procedure which would return his ability to eat, and allow him to return home to his wife and children. The family, however, is overwhelmed by the expenses and desperately needs help.

Wife Bracha Taretzky is home raising 4 young children on her own, with no way to cover their basic expenses, let alone the many bills which have come with her husband’s medical journey. It is a tremendously heavy burden for a 27-year-old woman to carry.

Readers who would like to help can do so via the family’s Chesed Fund page for a limited time.