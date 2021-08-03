Jewish student at Uni of British Columbia has mezuzah stolen and vandalized

A Jewish student living in a residence at the University of British Columbia (UBC) in Vancouver, Canada was the victim of anti-Semitic vandalism.

On July 22, a student residing on the seventh floor of a student housing building had their mezuzah stolen from their door post and vandalized by three people, reported The Ubyssey campus newspaper.

An email sent by UBC Housing stated, “Anti-Semitic behaviors and actions such as these are absolutely reprehensible.”

It went on to say that this was the second time such an incident had occurred. However, it was not clear whether the reference was to the student’s mezuzah or a separate anti-Semitic incident.

The email included an external link with information about the religious meaning of mezuzahs.

The vandalism was condemned by B’nai Brith Canada over the weekend.

“We condemn the cowardly and vile act of anti-Semitic vandalism at [a] UBC student residence. Pleased that the University and [Royal Canadian Mounted Police] will diligently investigate this matter and ensure there are repercussions for this hate crime,” B’nai Brith tweeted.

UBC Housing told The Ubyssey that the vandalism was reported to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police as a hate crime. An investigation is ongoing.

Andrew parr, associate vice president of Student Housing and Community Services said in an interview with the newspaper that UBC Housing was taking the incident “very seriously” and that if the vandals where students they faced “significant repercussions – up to and including eviction.”

They also shared information about the occurrence with “others in their resident community” in order to “reaffirm how unacceptable this type of activity is in our community and encourage reporting information that may aid the police investigation.”

British Columbia has experienced a rise in campus anti-Semitism recently.

In July, the president of Simon Fraser University, a post-secondary institution with three locations in British Columbia, reached out to Jewish students who had experienced anti-Semitism on campus.