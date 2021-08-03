Bennett's security advisor meets US counterpart

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met on Monday with incoming Israeli National Security Advisor Dr. Eyal Hulata in Washington.

A statement from the White House said “Sullivan congratulated Dr. Hulata on his new role and emphasized that he looks forward to working together to strengthen all aspects of the U.S.-Israel partnership.”

“Mr. Sullivan and Dr. Hulata discussed the strategic challenges in the region, including the threat posed by Iran, and agreed to consult closely on these issues. They also exchanged views about the opportunities in the region, including advancing the normalization of relations between Israel and countries in the Arab and Muslim world and recent positive developments in Israel’s relationship with Jordan,” the statement added.

“Mr. Sullivan also stressed the importance of pursuing positive steps related to the Palestinians, which are critical to peace, security and prosperity. They discussed the upcoming visit to Washington by Israeli Prime Minister Bennett, and Mr. Sullivan conveyed that President Biden looks forward to warmly welcoming Prime Minister Bennett to the White House soon.”

Hulata’s visit to Washington is part of a visit of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s foreign policy advisers as part of preparations for a planned meeting between Bennett and US President Joe Biden.

The meetings are meant for introduction as well as setting a final date for the first Oval Office meeting between Biden and Bennett. Israeli officials say the meeting could take place during the second half of August.