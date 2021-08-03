Officials expected to recommend outdoor mask mandate

Health Ministry officials are expected to recommend to the Coronavirus Cabinet another string of restrictions in light of the rise in cases of COVID-19.

The "green pass" will apply everywhere and also to children, and not just in closed places with more than 100 people. In addition, bringing back the obligation to wear masks in any gathering with more than 20 people, even outdoors, is being considered.

It also appears that it will be recommended to change the policy regarding departures from Israel so that the ban on flying from some of the countries will be lifted and be replaced by an obligation for quarantine upon returning to Israel.