Left-wing Haaretz journalist says two state solution is 'irrelevant'

Leftist journalist Gideon Levy said at the B'sheva Conference that for him, the talk of a Palestinian state is irrelevant, and even claimed that discourse around a 'two-state solution' only serves the goals of the 'settlers'.

"There are close to 700,000 settlers, including in East Jerusalem," Levy explained. "With 700,000 settlers in the area, there is no such country, no such concept."

"The dream of a Palestinian state, of division into two states, has vanished," he added, clarifying: "It pains me to say it, but we need to say it, here and especially abroad, so that people move away from that idea."

Levy explained that he demanded that they stop talking about it because, in his opinion, anyone who talks about two countries today is "playing into the hands of the settlers. "Anyone who thinks of it as a solution to be taken down from a shelf and used when convenient has clearly not been here long enough to understand that this approach plays into the settlers' hands."

Regarding the concerns raised at the conference regarding the Palestinian takeover of Area C, Levy said: "I think the talk of catastrophe is tactical, extortionate, and very, very effective. We need to calm down, though - everyone concerned already owns that land anyway."

"Now we will start a new struggle," he concluded, "Are we living in a democracy or an apartheid state? And I repeat - there is no third option and there will never be a third option."