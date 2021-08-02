Disaster averted: Plane lands after reporting flat tire

American Airlines flight AA52 from Miami to Tel Aviv made a safe landing after giving passengers and crew members a scare they won't soon forget.

Dozens of ambulances and over 100 rescue workers, including MDA vehicles and intensive care units, arrived at the airport to prepare for the landing before the plane touched down, with no injuries or damage reported.

The aircraft was inspected before being transferred to the Ben Gurion Airport operations team, which scanned the landing track for debris or foreign objects and special technicians inspected the plane.

The reason for the emergency landing was a report of a flat tire.

According to an al-Ghad report, a Jordanian flight from Cairo conducted an emergency landing in Amman after an alarm went off onboard the plane.

The 133 passengers and six crew members were evacuated to a nearby building. The reason for the alarm is under investigation.