Will Obama's birthday bash turn into 'mass contagion event?'

Former U.S. President Barack Obama will mark his 60th birthday this coming Wednesday, August 4th. According to reports, the former head of state has invited a large number guests to mark the occasion at Martha's Vineyard Island in Massachusetts.

Martha's Vineyard covers an area of ​​226 square kilometers and is considered the third largest on the east coast of the United States.

The former president reportedly asked party guests, including celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey and actor George Clooney, to present negative COVID tests alongside certificates of vaccination, but U.S. health authorities fear that due to the outbreak of the Delta variant currently responsible for 80% of all cases in the country, the party will become a "mass contagion event."

"It’s going to be big,” one source told The Hill as many took to social media to criticize Obama's decision.

The party will reportedly be held outdoors at Obama’s $12 million, 30-acre waterfront property on the island and was announced mere days after health officials on Martha's Vineyard issued a health warning, advising residents to wear masks in indoor spaces.

While it falls short of breaking official government guidelines, large gatherings such as the one hosted by the Obamas fail to abide by health measures pushed by the Biden administration.

This isn't the first time Obama has organized a mass birthday party for himself with numerous celebrities in attendance. In 2011 he held his 50th birthday party at the White House, which was attended by celebrities including actor Tom Hanks, musician Stevie Wonder, famous basketball players, rapper Jaz-Z, Chris Rock, and others.