'This government is taking Israel down a dangerous path'

Opposition Leader and former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu blasted the Bennett government Monday, warning that it was leading Israel down a ‘dangerous path’.

Speaking at the Besheva conference Monday afternoon, Netanyahu accused his successor of squandering the progress the argues the previous government made in combating the coronavirus pandemic.

“My life’s work has been to defend and protect the existence of the State of Israel. Over the past few weeks, I’ve been able to sleep all through the night without being woken up by the red telephone.”

“But I wake up in the morning concerned, because the current government is leading the State of Israel down a dangerous path. They’re failing in every area. And you can see that in the fight against the coronavirus.”

“We brought the coronavirus down to almost zero. We ordered millions of additional doses of the vaccine to offer people a third dose when the effectiveness of the second dose declines. All they had to do was call in the doses that were prepared for us. But that isn’t what Bennett did.”

“There is no other way of fighting the pandemic. We went from almost zero infections, to today having over 2,000 a day. This government is dragging its feet and is losing valuable time. The media is propping the government up, talking about its ‘bold’ decision. What bold decision?”

“We’re also faced with the existential threat from Iran. But in his first week in office, the alternate prime minister, Yair Lapid, goes and declares a policy of ‘no surprises’ vis-à-vis Iran. Do you know how many [American] administrations demanded this kind of policy? But I never once agreed to.”

Turning to the new spending plan approved by the government Monday morning, Netanyahu blasted the coalition for approving new taxes pushed by Finance Minister Avidgor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu).

“We worked to lower takes. And what does the current government do, after it promised not to raise taxes? It raises taxes. They’re doing it to raise the 50 billion shekels to pay [United Arab List] chief Mansour Abbas. You can call it the ‘Abbas Tax’, if you like. This is the Abbas government.”