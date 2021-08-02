2,114 new COVID cases as infection rate dips

The daily number of new COVID cases detected in Israel continues to rise, Israel’s Health Ministry reported Monday morning, despite a modest decline in the infection rate.

A total of 2,114 new cases of the virus were reported on Sunday, up from 2,094 new cases reported on Saturday.

The percentage of tests coming back positive fell, however, from 3.18% on Saturday, to 2.95% on Sunday, though the rate remains higher than it was at any point over the past four months.

There are now 19,436 known active cases of the virus in Israel, up from 18,374 on Sunday, including 385 hospitalized cases, up from 367 on Sunday.

The number of patients listed as seriously ill also rose, from 206 Sunday to 212 on Monday. The number of critically ill patients also rose, from 43 to 46, while the number of patients on respirators climbed from 37 to 42.

One new COVID-related fatality was reported Sunday, bringing the total number of deaths since the pandemic began to 6,477.

Thus far, 5,787,665 Israelis have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, with 5,378,096 having received two doses. On Sunday, 3,327 people received the first dose of the vaccine, with 3,021 people receiving the second dose.