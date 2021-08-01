Haredi party chief Moshe Gafni: No divine support for Bennett government

United Torah Judaism party chief MK Moshe Gafni blasted Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and his government Sunday, during a visit to a Bnei Brak clinic to receive a COVID vaccination.

Gafni, who visited a Clalit clinic Sunday morning to receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID vaccine, lashed out against Bennett immediately after he got the jab, while expressing his support for former Prime Minister and Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu.

“I thank Benjamin Netanyahu for bringing us the vaccines,” Gafni said, before blasting Bennett, accusing him of “not doing this immediately, and waiting a month until he decided” to move forward with the third dose of the COVID vaccine.”

“Heaven is not helping this government,” Gafni added.

Over the weekend, 80,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine were destroyed after they passed their expiration date.

Netanyahu blasted the government in an interview with Galey Yisrael Sunday morning, calling it “terrible”, and vowing the Opposition will “fight it with all our might.”

“Even with all the vaccines I purchased while I was prime minister and [Bennett] had at his disposal, the coronavirus is still spreading rapidly.”