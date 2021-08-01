MDA to give 3rd dose of COVID vaccine at Israeli nursing homes

The third vaccination campaign for seniors is underway. Under the direction of the Ministry of Health, Magen David Adom will begin an extensive vaccination campaign tomorrow in all nursing homes in Israel.



Magen David Adom, which is at the forefront of the fight to prevent the spread of the Corona virus since the beginning of the pandemic vaccinated and sampled millions of people, will launch the third extensive vaccination campaign in nursing homes and assisted living facilities in the country for both staff and residents.



MDA worked extensively during the Corona crisis as part of the "Protecting Fathers and Mothers" program and performed samples to detect the Corona virus and vaccines among nursing home residents and staff, in high quality, with professionalism and advanced technological means that helped cutting the infection chain. Magen David Adom is prepared and ready for the task and has extensive experience working with the elderly population.

MDA Director General Eli Bin: "As Israel's national rescue organization that was the first to be at the forefront of the fight in Corona, we are proud to take on the national mission assigned to us by the Ministry of Health and carry out the third vaccination for the elderly in nursing homes. Thus after we submitted to The "Protecting Fathers and Mothers" program's supervisor, Prof. Nimrod Maimon, the detailed program for vaccines and we presented him with the details of the operation. This is an important national task and I am sure that we will succeed quickly, efficiently and professionally in reaching all the residents of the nursing homes around the country and helping the national rescue organization eradicate the pandemic and lead the Corona to an end in Israel. "