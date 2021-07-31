Chabad emissaries receive 2000$ while airborne

During the flight back from Almaty, Kazakhstan, to New York, Chabad activist Rabbi Moshe Pinson, president of the Beit Shmuel Synagogue in Crown Heights, informed the passengers that on the occasion of the Lubavitcher Rebbe's father's birthday, each of the Chabad chapter leaders on the plane will receive money for his activities, COL reported.

The decision came after a 14-hour inspirational gathering held during the flight.

Passengers on the plane soon took up the cause themselves, adding close to 72,000 USD to be distributed among the chapter leaders, COL added.

The money was sent for distribution through the Levi Yitzchak Foundation, under the direction of Rabbi Shmaya Krinsky.