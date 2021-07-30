Will Trump visit Israel this fall?

Former US President Donald J. Trump is considering a visit to Israel later this year, according to a report by Israel’s Channel 20.

The Republican Party’s branch in Israel, Republicans Overseas Israel, led by attorney Marc Zell, has formally invited Trump to Israel for a visit this November.

The former president is reportedly taking the invitation seriously, saying he will give a response within the next two weeks.

Trump, who has signaled his interest in challenging President Biden in 2024, is expected to formally declare his candidacy in the near future.

Earlier this month, Trump won the 2024 GOP presidential nomination poll at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), receiving 70% of the votes cast in the anonymous straw poll.