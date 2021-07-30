Azerbaijan opens trade representation office in Israel

Azerbaijan on Thursday opened a trade representation office in Israel.

Israel's Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov said that the “launch of Azerbaijan's official Trade and Tourism Representation in Tel Aviv represents another historic event in the warm relations between the countries.”

“I would like to congratulate President Ilham Aliyev on ratifying this important decision that will further bolster the partnership between our countries. It will doubtless serve as a focal point for Israeli entrepreneurs in fields including energy, medicine, water treatment, agriculture and investments,” added Razvozov.

Azeri Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov recently praised the ties between his country and Israel.

"Azerbaijan and Israel enjoy strong bilateral relations and good friendship. Israel was one of the first countries that recognized the independence of Azerbaijan, and we highly appreciate it. Our cooperation is close and mutually beneficial, and it covers political, economic, military, and other fields," Bayramov said.

Israel and Azerbaijan recently celebrated 29 years to the establishment of bilateral ties. At the time, an Azeri official told the Israel Hayom newspaper, "The time has come to open an Azerbaijan Embassy in Israel."

"The Azeri people and the Jewish people have a long history together," Farid Shafiyev, the chairman of Azerbaijan's Center of Analysis of International Relations, told the newspaper.

"Jews have lived in Azerbaijan for 2,500 years. The historic ties between the peoples are deep," he added, noting this shared history was the basis for bilateral ties.