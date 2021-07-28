Report: Kushner to launch investment office in Israel

Jared Kushner, former senior advisor to President Trump, plans to launch an investment firm in coming months in a move that would take him away from politics for the foreseeable future, Reuters reported Wednesday.

Kushner is reportedly in the final stage of launching Affinity Partners, to be headquartered in Miami.

He is also looking to open an office in Israel to pursue regional investments connecting Israel's economy with those of India, North Africa and the Gulf, according to the report.

Sources cited in the report had no details about potential investors. They said the firm was still in the planning stage.