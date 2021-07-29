

The West is a featherweight Three countries competing in Tokyo and which have just withdrawn from Afghanistan. It is as if they had never been there. Op-ed. Giulio Meotti‏ ,

iStock US soldiers in Afghanistan This year, three men who define themselves as women will compete at the Olympic Games and three truly women will have to watch the Games on television. This is how it works in the new Western "inclusion" that has obliterated biological sex. A Canadian athlete, an American and a New Zealander, to be precise. Three countries competing in Tokyo and which have just withdrawn from Afghanistan. General Austin Scott Miller, commander of the American troops and NATO in Afghanistan, has just confessed: "It is as if we had never been there ... We came, we saw, we left no trace ...". But something the West has left on the ground: the betrayal of Afghan women. "Women cannot sing," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid now declares. Afghanistan has just recalled its ambassador and all diplomats from Pakistan after the kidnapping and torture of the envoy's daughter. Silsila Alikhil, 26, daughter of Najibullah Alikhil, was kidnapped in Islamabad on her way home. She was badly beaten and tortured. The assault came after Kabul allegations that Pakistan threatens to shoot down Afghan jets attacking the Taliban. The Afghan ambassador to the United States is afraid to return to her homeland, the Telegraph revealed. Afghan female journalists are hiding, writes the Times. “Forced marriages and sexual slavery”: is the Foreign Policy investigation into what awaits women after the Western withdrawal. Phyllis Chesler, writing on IPT and Arutz Sheva, has called for the world to save Afghan women, especially those who fought for equal rights and whose lives are now on the line.. When the Taliban raided an Afghan district this month, they terrorized residents and ransacked businesses, but then they did something even more troubling: they asked for the names and ages of girls and women who they would marry the fighters. They forced the residents to show them the closets with their clothes to determine the age of the girls and women who lived there. Terrified women packed their bags, rented cars and freight wagons, or simply set out to escape their worst nightmare: being kidnapped and forced into sexual slavery by the Taliban. They regard women as "kaniz" or commodities, and as "qhanimat", the spoils of war. And all of this is happening for one reason only: "The West has betrayed Afghan women," writes Shabnam Nasimi in the Daily Telegraph. “Afghanistan: the West's route”, headlines Le Point on the cover. The Taliban have resumed stoning women. "If you are married and commit adultery, you must be stoned," Mullah Maulavi Inayatullah Baleegh said during a sermon at the Pul-e Khishti mosque, the largest in Kabul. And while the glitterati of “inclusion” are jubilant for Tokyo’s transgender craze, the Taliban was spreading a fatwa: "We want all girls over 15 and widows under 45". The West is a featherweight. Giulio Meotti is an Italian journalist with Il Foglio and writes a twice-weekly column for Arutz Sheva. He is the author, in English, of the book "A New Shoah", that researched the personal stories of Israel's terror victims, published by Encounter and of "J'Accuse: the Vatican Against Israel" published by Mantua Books, in addition to books in Italian. His writing has appeared in publications, such as the Wall Street Journal, Gatestone, Frontpage and Commentary.



