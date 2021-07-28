Gantz meets with leaders of French Jewish community in Paris

Today, Wednesday, Minister of Defense Benny Gantz held a meeting with members of the French Jewish community during his trip to Paris.

Members of the community spoke to the Minister about the rise in anti-Semitic attacks against the community. Minister Gantz heard about their experiences with anti-Semtisim and emphasized that “an attack on any Jew in the world is an attack on us as a nation.” He further emphasized that the State of Israel is committed to assisting Jewish communities around the world.



Minister Gantz expressed his appreciation for the great support that Israel receives from the French Jewish community, and shared that during his time as the IDF’s Chief of Staff, he met many young, French men and women who volunteered to serve in the IDF as lone soldiers. He described this as an expression of the unbreakable bond between Israel and the French Jewish community.