Four people, including three yeshiva students, were killed in a helicopter crash in the Carpathian mountains, Ukrainian media reported Wednesday,
There are currently no further details on the accident.
Ukraine: 3 yeshiva students killed in helicopter crash
4 dead in helicopter crash in Ukrainian mountains.
