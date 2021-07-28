Ukraine: 3 yeshiva students killed in helicopter crash

4 dead in helicopter crash in Ukrainian mountains.

Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Four people, including three yeshiva students, were killed in a helicopter crash in the Carpathian mountains, Ukrainian media reported Wednesday,

There are currently no further details on the accident.



