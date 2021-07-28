Family stoned by dozens of Arabs

A Jewish family was stoned by dozens of Arabs while driving in the village of Huwara in Samaria.

The driver was struck in the head by a stone and bybroken glass near his eyes. The passengers, including several children, escaped unharmed.

Avraham, the driver of the car, told Arutz Sheva: "Last night we were returning from a bar mitzvah in Elon Moreh to the Tapuach junction when suddenly dozens of masked men threw stones at us. The children started crying, my wife shouted at them and miraculously they came out of it safe and sound."

'' I continued to drive with blood dripping from my head to Tapuach Junction and an ambulance arrived to evacuate me to the hospital. Thank G-d I feel good overall and my eyes were not damaged. But this reality is unbearable, this terror that is raging on the roads in Judea and Samaria must be stopped. Why do my children have to go through this trauma? It could easily have ended in disaster, '' Avraham added.

The leaders of the Land Israel lobby in the Knesset, MK Orit Struk and MK Yoav Kish, responded to the incident: "A stone thrower is a terrorist. It is unacceptable for the residents of Judea and Samaria to travel in fear. The raging terror of stones on the roads must be put to an end. The Israeli government must issue the order for the forces on the ground to act harshly with the rioters and with every thrown stone."

Samaria Regional Council chairman Yossi Dagan called on the IDF to restore deterrence: "It cannot be that every trip from home turns into a bloody journey. The political echelon must order the IDF to increase deterrence, whether in operations in the villages from which the terrorists leave or through the military prosecutor's office and legislation."