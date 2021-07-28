Rabbi Bent Melchior, former Chief Rabbi of Denmark, dead at 92

Rabbi Bent Melchior, the former chief rabbi of Denmark, passed away early Wednesday morning. He was 92 years old.

Rabbi Melchior’s father, Rabbi Marcus Melchior, the rabbi of the central synagogue of Copenhagen, played a central role in the saving of Danish Jews in 1943.

Rabbi Bent Melchior and his wife, Lilian (nee Weissdorf) married in 1951, and together had four sons.

One son, Rabbi Michael Melchior, served as an MK in the Israeli Knesset as chairman of the Meimad party, which was allied with the Labor party.

Another, Rabbi Jair Melchior, is the current Chief Rabbi of Denmark.

According to Berlingske, Rabbi Bent Melchior died as a result of a blood clot in his heart. He had been hospitalized since Saturday.