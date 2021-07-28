Haredi Knesset Member Moshe Gafni calls Prime Minister Bennett 'a murderer'

A top haredi lawmaker called Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett a murderer, blaming him for the deaths of coronavirus patients.

MK Moshe Gafni, chief of the United Torah Judaism party and former chairman of the powerful Knesset Finance Committee, excoriated Prime Minister Bennett during discussions on the ‘Judges Law’ – a bill which would alter the selection process for state rabbinate court judges.

During deliberations on the bill, Gafni said Bennett was responsible for the deaths of COVID patients across Israel, calling him a “murderer”.

“Naftali Bennett is their murderer, he caused them to die,” said Gafni.

Joint Arab List MK and deputy Knesset Speaker Ahmed Tibi chided Gafni for the comments, and called on him to retract his accusation and apologize.

Gafni walked back his use of the word ‘murderer’, but continued to blame Bennett for the deaths of coronavirus patients.

“I retract it, but he is to blame for the deaths of people right now from COVID,” Gafni said.

“People spoke out against MK Netanyahu – he brought the vaccines, and we got to zero infections. That is, until the present government came along and we got to almost 2,000 infections per day.”

“Where are all the people who said Netanyahu was to blame for the people who died? I say again that Bennett is to blame. Don’t believe what this government is doing, in how it is harassing citizens.”