Hamas vows to pressure the Bennett government

Husam Badran, a member of Hamas' political bureau and a senior member of the movement in Judea and Samaria, said on Tuesday that the Palestinian “resistance groups” will use "all the means at their disposal against the Israeli occupation to lift the siege on the Gaza Strip and allow it to be rebuilt after the last round of clashes."

"The main reason for the difficulties in the negotiations on the ceasefire is the change in the Israeli government, which suffers from a lack of political experience and internal disagreements," he said.

"When we feel that there are delays in the negotiations on the ceasefire and the lifting of the siege, we will turn to using various means of pressure on Israel in agreement with the other organizations," Badran added.

He stressed that Hamas would do whatever it took to enable the Palestinian people to live in freedom and with dignity, and accused the Israeli government, led by Naftali Bennett, of placing obstacles in the way of the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip.

In this context, Badran said that Hamas would not agree to any country conditioning the provision of economic aid on pressure on the “resistance organizations”.