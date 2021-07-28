Biden to require federal employees to be vaccinated

US President Joe Biden is expected to announce on Thursday a requirement that all federal employees and contractors be vaccinated against COVID-19, or be required to submit to regular testing and mitigation requirements, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told CNN on Tuesday.

According to the report, the announcement will come in remarks where Biden is also expected to lay out a series of new steps, including incentives, in an attempt to spur new vaccinations as the Delta variant spreads rapidly throughout the country.

Biden alluded to the looming announcement earlier on Tuesday.

“That’s under consideration right now,” Biden told reporters, when asked if he would impose a vaccination mandate on federal workers.

While the specifics are still being finalized, the source said, federal workers would be required to attest to their vaccination status or submit to regular testing.

The source said the proposal will be roughly similar to what is being implemented in New York City. Additional requirements for the unvaccinated could be added as agencies push to vaccinate their employees.

Biden will not impose the requirement on the US military, despite his authority to do so, for the time being. He is, however, likely to outline how the Department of Defense may seek to approach the issue going forward, the source told CNN.

The report noted that Justice Department lawyers have determined that federal law doesn’t prohibit public agencies and private businesses from requiring COVID-19 vaccines, even if the vaccines have only been authorized for emergency use, according to an opinion posted online Monday.