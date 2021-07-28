Assessment: Iran within months of nuclear weapons

The Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) on Tuesday submitted its annual report to President Isaac Herzog.

The document first and foremost stressed the need to stop the Iranian nuclear race, which is defined as "the most serious threat to Israel."

The report also discusses Lebanon and the fear that the collapse of Lebanon due to the political and economic crisis there could lead to an escalation with Hezbollah.

The document shows that Iran is gaining the knowledge and experience required for nuclear weapons and is advanced in uranium enrichment and "technological nuclear capabilities in the operation of advanced centrifuges. It has crossed previously unseen lines, such as uranium enrichment to 60 percent. Iran is based on a 'near nuclear threshold' with a 'nuclear bomb' capability over a period of a few months."

INSS researchers recommend that Israel prepare for the possibility of the need to use military force to stop the Iranian program.

Regarding Lebanon, it was written, "Although there is mutual deterrence between Israel and Hezbollah, the potential for deterioration increases as a result of activities that could lead to dynamics of escalation."

"Hezbollah is maintaining its strength and continues to establish its hold on the Lebanese system, in a way that places it as a real and serious threat to Israel. The IDF should be preparing for scenarios of escalation, including a confrontation with Hezbollah that could develop into a war in the north. Israel must advance an international and regional effort to prevent Lebanon from deteriorating into scenarios of anarchy, civil war, or Hezbollah takeover of the country," the report says.